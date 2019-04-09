Tractor-trailer, train involved in crash in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A person has been sent to a Shreveport hospital following a train derailment in Red River Parish.
Crews got the call around 10:30 a.m. to Highway 1 just inside Red River Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, it was a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a train. A total of 21 train cars hauling corn was derailed.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The wreck caused a big mess and it will take a while to clear.
