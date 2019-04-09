SUN-sational, warm day ahead

This afternoon is going to be SUN-sational and warm. There will be no shortage of sunshine and highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A “GET OUTSIDE ALERT” will probably need to be issued for this afternoon. The only downfall about today will be the high pollen levels. The sunny skies and light winds will also aid in the formation of ozone, so today’s ozone levels will be a little higher than usual. Sensitive groups will likely want to limit their time outside today.