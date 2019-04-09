SUN-sational, warm day ahead

Good morning! It's a mild start to our day. We're waking up to temperatures in the 50s almost area wide. A few places are even hanging on to 60 degrees. At most, you'll just need a light jacket out the door this morning. Many of us probably won't even need one. Other than patchy fog, mainly across NW LA, widespread travel problems are not expected this morning.
This afternoon is going to be SUN-sational and warm. There will be no shortage of sunshine and highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A “GET OUTSIDE ALERT” will probably need to be issued for this afternoon. The only downfall about today will be the high pollen levels. The sunny skies and light winds will also aid in the formation of ozone, so today’s ozone levels will be a little higher than usual. Sensitive groups will likely want to limit their time outside today.
Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
Wednesday will likely be the warmest day this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Expect a lot of sunshine on Wednesday as well. A cold front will impact the area on Thursday. This front won’t be a big rain maker for the area. However, a few showers will be possible on Thursday, mainly across NW LA. This front will knock our temperatures down, though. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and only in the upper 60s on Friday.
Our next rain maker will impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. Rain and thunderstorms will develop Saturday and continue through Saturday night before diminishing on Sunday. Right now, the threat of severe weather looks low. If strong storms develop, they could impact the southern half of the area. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend will likely be between 1-3″ of rain. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s. Right now, it looks like temperatures will start to warm again early next week.
Enjoy the nice, warm weather!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
