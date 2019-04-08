South Dakota couple say they were struck by lightning while in Lindale

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - During the last few hours of severe weather this morning, two people living in an R.V. in Lindale say they were struck by lightning.
It happened around 1:00 this morning in the 14000 block of County Road 424 in Lindale.
“I woke up screaming, not knowing what was happening, my head was hurting and I was bleeding,” Jackie Eiper says.
Jackie Eiper says she was just a pillow away from being electrocuted.
“I rolled over to her to make sure nothing would hit her again, then I got her up and I got her out,” Glenn Eiper says.
A bolt of lightning struck right above the Eipers head, creating a huge hole and a fire and sparks between the pillows where they slept.
“There was smoke and sparks, he wanted to get us out of the way,” Jackie says.
The Eipers R.V. is lined with aluminum and when the lightning hit, their weather antennae exploded.
“You remember all of those things as a kid about what to do, to have a plan when fire strikes and those things run through your mind instantly,” Jackie says.
Jackie and Glenn are South Dakota natives; they’re just passing through Texas. The couple is thankful to be returning home with only minor injuries.
“But we’re safe, God is good, he took care of us and we could have been dead,” Jackie says.
The Eipers say they believe this is a sign to finally settle down and buy a home that’s a little less conductive.
