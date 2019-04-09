Quilters make “love wrappers” for special patients

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Thousands of kids in the ArkLaTex suffer from some form of abuse every single year.
Ladies from Red River Quilters guild offer a way to wrap these abuse victims in comfort, one stitch at a time.
They spend countless hours handmaking quilts called “love wrappers” to pass out to abuse shelters and NICUs across Caddo and Bossier.
“We pass out kits at the meetings and we sew them up together,” said Cindy Williams, a member of Red River Quilters.
They then wash the blankets and sack them up before handing them out to these NICUs and centers.
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier’s NICU and Cara Center are two Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals programs that receive these quilts for patients.
The guild sews a special note on the back of each quilt. It’s a label saying “Love and comfort: Red River Quilters.”
Oftentimes, the recipient will post a thank you on the guild’s Facebook page.
"It blesses us 10 times," said Cathy Callaway, quilter with the Red River Quilters guild.
“It’s a good feeling,” said Cathy Ward, another longtime quilter. “Each of us has gifts and talents. With those of us in quilting, that is a talent that God gave us. To know that you use it and give back to the community with it is a blessing.”
"You just want to send love and prayers up with these quilts. We just want people to know that there are people out there that do care about them."
The guild’s members say they’ve seen a few join their group because one of their loved ones received a quilt while in the hospital.
They only make these “love wrappers” for designated hospitals and centers and not for the public.
However, they do hold a guild expo every year where the public can come buy items.
Sponsored by CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Your Children’s Miracle Network Hospital
