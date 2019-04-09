Police arrest ATM burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a woman they think helped burglarize an ATM.
Orithia Lamar Brown, 33, of Shreveport, has been booked into the City Jail on a charge of simple burglary, booking records show.
Her arrest came after police shared surveillance camera images in hopes someone could identify those involved in the burglary.
The break-in occurred Sunday at an ATM machine in the 9000 block of Ellerbe Road.
