Officials ID body found near downtown Shreveport; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man found shot to death in downtown Shreveport.
The body of Bruce O. Randle, 55, of Shreveport was found near a downtown business on Marshall Street. He was identified by his fingerprints.
According to Shreveport police, a motorist saw a body before they contacted police just before midnight on Monday.
Upon arrival, they found a man’s body with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.
The man’s body was located at 1201 Marshall Street, which is about a block away from Red River Brewing Company.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Randle’s body will be sent to a Shreveport hospital for an autopsy.
Anyone with any information is urged contact Shreveport contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
