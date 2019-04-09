National Crime Victims’ Rights Week underway locally, nationally

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - From the U.S. Attorney to the District Attorney to local police and sheriff’s departments were all represented at a Monday proclamation ceremony.
It's all part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, with the ceremony organized by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, and held in the city council chambers at government plaza in Downtown Shreveport.
And the event couldn't have come at a better time - after a Sunday of violence that sent 5 people to the hospital, including a 10-year-old child.
"I heard the shooting, you know. I was in my bedroom and heard some gunshots. Boom, boom, boom, boom. I'm like man! So my kids ran back there where I was."
Riley Taylor recounted the events of Sunday when he heard all that gunfire coming from right next door at a house on Belwood Street.
Police tell us a couple was parked in a driveway.. when someone randomly shot at them, with the woman inside getting shot in the back.
Fellow neighbor Cameron Phillips describes the panic inside their home.
"I heard bullets flying everywhere. I was like, 'oh my gosh' and we all jumped on the ground.">
While the search gets underway for the gunman, Taylor said he and his family will move away once school gets out. Until then?
"It's hard to sleep at nighttime because every time you hear a car, somebody's like 'boom, boom, boom."
That wasn't the only violence over the weekend.
Also on Sunday, it was 8 hours earlier, 1 mile south where a shooting happened right here.
You could see the plywood and bullet holes as a testament to the violence."
That violence left three kids wounded, including a 10-year-old, along with an adult at the alpha mobile home park.
Police say someone reportedly drove up to the home and opened fire.
Ironically, all this violence struck just one day before the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted this proclamation ceremony.
It officially kicked off National Crime Victims’ Rights Week - which the sheriff hopes gives the public more insights about crime victims.
One of the pieces of advice that neighbors and witnesses alike told Jeff - is to remind people to get down and stay down if they ever hear the sound of gunfire where they are.
And they urged the public to stay down until you’re sure it’s safe to get up.
