Man, 70, wanted for raping teenage girl
Willie Lard, 70 (Source: SPD)
By Danielle Scruggs | April 9, 2019 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 10:57 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police need help locating a man who is wanted for raping a 15-year-old girl. Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit immediately launched an investigation after receiving a report of the sexual assault back in mid-March.

Authorities identified the suspect as 70-year-old Willie Lard.

Willie Lard, 70, wanted for rape of juvenile (Shreveport Police Department)

He has been charged with one count of First Degree Rape and one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Anyone with information on Lard’s whereabouts should contact Shreveport police immediately at (318) 673-7300, option #3.

If it is an emergency, dial 911.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to submit information to Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3tips.

