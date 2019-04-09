Man struck in head during armed robbery at Bossier City motel

Man struck in head during armed robbery at Bossier City motel
(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff | April 9, 2019 at 8:56 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 9:29 AM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a reported armed robbery at a hotel on Tuesday morning.

Police got the call around 7:20 a.m. to the Motel 6 near the intersection of the Arthur Ray Teague Memorial Parkway and DiamondJacks Boulevard.

Officers were told that the victim was struck in the head with a handgun, according to Bossier City Police Spokeswoman Traci Landry.

The victim went to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.

Anyone with any information on this incident are urged to contact Bossier City police at (318) 741-8611.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.