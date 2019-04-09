Man struck in head during armed robbery at Bossier City motel

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a reported armed robbery at a hotel on Tuesday morning.
Police got the call around 7:20 a.m. to the Motel 6 near the intersection of the Arthur Ray Teague Memorial Parkway and DiamondJacks Boulevard.
Officers were told that the victim was struck in the head with a handgun, according to Bossier City Police Spokeswoman Traci Landry.
The victim went to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Anyone with any information on this incident are urged to contact Bossier City police at (318) 741-8611.
