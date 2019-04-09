Man has been missing for about a month; police seek help finding him

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing for a month.
Keith Boothe’s family reported his disappearance March 9.
The 49-year-old reportedly last spoke with them Jan. 25, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Boothe has lived in Shreveport the past two years, investigators were told.
His family members also told authorities that he works multiple contracting jobs in Shreveport but that they did not know where he last was residing.
Boothe stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has a Jamaican accent.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call police Detective Jennifer Gaddy at (318) 673-7020.
