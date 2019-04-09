Lil’ Boosie arrested in Georgia on drug, weapon charges

NEWNAN, GA (WAFB) - Louisiana rapper, Lil’ Boosie, has been arrested on drug and weapon charges in Newnan, Georgia, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday, April 8.
Lil’ Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana.
It’s also been reported that Boosie was arrested along with former NFL player, Antonio Allen, 30, who played as a free safety for the New York Jets. Allen is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, and possession of marijuana.
No bond has been set at this time.
