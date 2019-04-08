Harrison County deputies find drugs, weapons while responding to shots fired call

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office released the name of another person taken into custody after a call for gunshots yielded drugs and weapons inside a home.
The press release said at approximately 4:30 A.M. this morning, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 119 Milton Lane.
Upon arrival at the residence and talking with the home owner enough probable cause for a search warrant was obtained. The search warrant was served and firearms, stolen property and drugs were located inside the residence and were taken into evidence.
According to the sheriff’s office, Guadalupe Salvador Diosdado was taken into custody along with Ryan Jordan Cooley.
