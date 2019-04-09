The Good Stuff: Why we dance

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It’s back for a fifth consecutive year with a whole new line-up of celebrity dancers.
Dancing for the Cure is slated for the night of April 26 inside the Horseshoe Riverdome.
KSLA News 12′s Christian Piekos will be competing for the pink-mirrored ball trophy in the annual dance event benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
In years past, KSLA team members Doug Warner, Domonique Benn, Jeff Castle and Adria Goins have competed.
Tickets are available for $50 each, or you can reserve a table of 8 for $500.
The event raises money in the fight against breast cancer but also honors all those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
This year, one of the people being recognized is Bossier Parish resident Ashley Davis.
She just completed all of her chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and her scans now show her to be cancer free.
Davis was profiled on Doug Warner’s ‘The Good Stuff’ last fall.
Tickets to ‘Dancing for the Cure’ can be purchased online at .
