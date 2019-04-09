FIRST ALERT: Rain and strong storms could impact your weekend

The two best words to describe Tuesday are SUN-sational and SPRING-tastic.
Unfortunately, this nice spring weather is not going to stick around for the upcoming weekend. On Saturday, a developing storm system and trailing cold front will bring in a round of showers and storms. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall.
Most of northwest Louisiana and east Texas along and south of I-20 are already highlighted in Saturday’s severe weather outlook. Right now, it looks like the threat of strong to severe storms will likely be confined to the southern half of the area Saturday into Saturday night.
With this system still several days away there are still some question marks with the forecast. One question mark revolves around the threat of severe weather and if it will materialize on Saturday. When comparing the EURO and American (GFS) models one model shows the threat of severe weather materializing and other does not, even though they both models show rain impacting the ArkLaTex. The EURO shows the developing storm system moving farther north compared to GFS. This is why the EURO shows more instability, or storm energy, developing across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. The exact position and track of the storm system will have a big impact on whether or not portions of the ArkLaTex will have to deal with severe weather or not.
Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be possible on Saturday as well. Widespread rainfall totals will likely be between 1-3″ of rain.
Our next best chance of rain will come on Saturday. However, our next chance of rain will come on Thursday. Right now, Thursday’s rain chances look slight at best.
On Thursday, a cold front will slide across the area. This front won’t be a big rain maker, but a few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon, mainly across NW LA. This front will have a much bigger impact on our temperatures than our rain chances. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and only in the upper 60s on Friday.
