FIRST ALERT: Rain and strong storms could impact your weekend

With this system still several days away there are still some question marks with the forecast. One question mark revolves around the threat of severe weather and if it will materialize on Saturday. When comparing the EURO and American (GFS) models one model shows the threat of severe weather materializing and other does not, even though they both models show rain impacting the ArkLaTex. The EURO shows the developing storm system moving farther north compared to GFS. This is why the EURO shows more instability, or storm energy, developing across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. The exact position and track of the storm system will have a big impact on whether or not portions of the ArkLaTex will have to deal with severe weather or not.