Downey named Bossier schools superintendent

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Parish School Board members selected Mitch Downey to serve as the District’s new Superintendent Monday night.
Downey was serving as Interim Superintendent since the sudden retirement of Superintendent Scott Smith. He is also the Assistant Superintendent of Schools.
Downey received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from LSU Shreveport. He has a total of 34 years in the classroom and 10 years in administration, the most for any applicant as a teacher. According to his resume, he’s spent his entire career in education in Bossier Parish, teaching at Bossier and Benton High Schools, later becoming the Assistant Principal at Parkway High from 2010-2012 and Principal at Benton High 2012-2016.
School Board members began interviewing six candidates for the position last week. On Tuesday, they chose Downey and Victor Mainiero as finalists.
