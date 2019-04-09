Downey named Bossier schools superintendent

Downey received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from LSU Shreveport. He has a total of 34 years in the classroom and 10 years in administration, the most for any applicant as a teacher. According to his resume, he’s spent his entire career in education in Bossier Parish, teaching at Bossier and Benton High Schools, later becoming the Assistant Principal at Parkway High from 2010-2012 and Principal at Benton High 2012-2016.