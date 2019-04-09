Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Following are current boil advisories in the ArkLaTex.
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal officials.
Village Water System has issued a boil advisory for some of its customers in the Haughton area of Bossier Parish. Impacted are customers along Baker, Stewart and Virginia roads, Chandler Road from 225 east to Louisiana Highway 614, and Louisiana Highway 614 from 1205 south to Baker Road. The water had to be turned off to allow for repairs to the main pipeline that feeds this area.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
