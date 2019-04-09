Body found near downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department say a person driving down Marshall Street found a body near a downtown business.
According to Shreveport police, a motorist saw a body before they contacted police. When officers arrived, they found a man’s body with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.
Shreveport police tell KSLA News 12 right now there are no suspects. The man’s body was located at 1201 Marshall Street, which is about a block away from Red River Brewing Company.
