Woman injured in Caddo Heights shooting; suspect sought

Woman injured in Caddo Heights shooting; suspect sought
By KSLA Staff | April 8, 2019 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 5:38 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after being struck in the back by gunfire while sitting in a driveway.

Shreveport police say officers first got the call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 1500 block of Bellwood Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Police say a man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle at a home, and that’s when the pair were shot at.

Her injuries are considered non-life threatening according to police. She was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

A total of 18 rifle shells were found at the scene, according to police.

Police do not have a description of the shooter at this time.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.