Woman injured in Caddo Heights shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after being struck in the back by gunfire while sitting in a driveway.
Shreveport police say officers first got the call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 1500 block of Bellwood Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.
Police say a man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle at a home, and that’s when the pair were shot at.
Her injuries are considered non-life threatening according to police. She was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
A total of 18 rifle shells were found at the scene, according to police.
Police do not have a description of the shooter at this time.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
