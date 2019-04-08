Suspects wanted for burglarizing ATM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police need help identifying those responsible for burglarizing an ATM over the weekend. The incident occurred Sunday, April 7 in the 9000 block of Ellerbe Road.
Investigators secured video footage of the alleged suspects from the business and released the extracted photos.
They are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
