State troopers investigating officer-involved shooting in Ville Platte

State troopers investigating officer-involved shooting in Ville Platte
PHOTO: Viewer
By Kevin Foster | April 7, 2019 at 11:09 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 11:43 PM

VILLE PLATTE, LA (WAFB) - State Police are investigating an alleged homicide and attempted murder after a suspect shot at first responders on Sunday, April 7.

Sometime after 5:30 p.m., troopers assisted Ville Platte officers in bringing a shooting suspect into custody in the 700 block of Wilson St.

Troopers say a shootout between responders and the suspect went on for several hours. The suspect was eventually taken into custody just after 7 p.m.

No officers were injured during the shooting, however one woman was killed and a second person was taken to the hospital for injuries, Ville Platte Police told KFLY.

More information will be released as it become available.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.