Shreveport mayor hosts Q & A session at C.E. Byrd High

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins began his 100th day in office by fielding a variety of questions from Byrd High School students on Monday morning.
Students asked the mayor about his take on national and local issues that ran the gamut — from the opioid crisis to racial tensions across Shreveport.
“I think the things I took away the most are the things they resonate with the most,” said Mayor Perkins. “These people, even the ones that can’t vote, are people I’m in charge of, so to hear their concerns and their priorities was very important.”
Perkins went into detail about his upbringing in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood, his collegiate experience at Harvard and West Point, as well as his military service oversees.
Students pressed Perkins on how his previous leadership experience has transferred over into his new role as mayor.
“They’re engaged and they’re concerned, that’s very inspiring,” Perkins said. “We should be taking notes from them.”
Holly Dorsett, a Byrd senior and Student Council president, said Perkins’ advice on gaining valuable leadership experience only motivated her as graduation nears.
“It was really cool to hear from a past graduate of Shreveport, who’s come back and who’s put the money into Shreveport and wants to make a difference,” Dorsett said.
Zaige Wills, another Byrd senior, said his peers are very concerned about the future of the city, as well as the country, collectively.
“We are very interested in the future of our country and our city and community,” Willis said.
He enjoyed the chance to speak with the mayor about issues Shreveport residents faces on a daily basis, such as educational quality and revitalizing downtown.
Perkins reminded the students the future of Shreveport could be found right there in that auditorium.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.