Scattered showers and storms continue today

Good morning! Make sure to keep an umbrella handy today. More scattered showers and storms will be possible. Luckily, widespread heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected today. The threat of severe storms will likely stay just east of the ArkLaTex today. Watch out for scattered showers and wet roads this morning. Because of the heavy rain over the weekend, a few roads could still be flooded this morning. You probably want to give yourself a few extra minutes traveling this morning. Also, you might not even need a light jacket. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s almost area wide.
Scattered showers and few storms will linger this afternoon, mainly across portions of NW LA and SW AR. The rain will wrap up from west to east across the area today and we should even start to see come clearing. Highs this afternoon will be in the 70s. Most of the area will be dry by this evening as temperatures slowly drop back in the 60s.
The sky will start to clear overnight. Lows will be in the 50s almost area wide.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny warm days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Our next weather maker will arrive on Thursday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday. This front won't produce a ton of rain. However, a few showers will be possible across portions of NW LA. This front will have a much bigger impact on our temperatures than our rain chances. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s. On Friday, highs will only be near 70 degrees.
The upcoming weekend will feature more rain. Right now, the threat of severe weather looks very low. However, more periods of heavy rain will be possible. Rainfall totals this weekend could range from 1-3″ of rain. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
