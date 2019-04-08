Scattered showers and storms continue today

Good morning! Make sure to keep an umbrella handy today. More scattered showers and storms will be possible. Luckily, widespread heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected today. The threat of severe storms will likely stay just east of the ArkLaTex today. Watch out for scattered showers and wet roads this morning. Because of the heavy rain over the weekend, a few roads could still be flooded this morning. You probably want to give yourself a few extra minutes traveling this morning. Also, you might not even need a light jacket. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s almost area wide.