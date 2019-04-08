Rabid skunk chases people, attacks dog

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A skunk chased people and attacked a dog in northern Caddo.
Now the dog, which is up to date on its vaccines, is being safely quarantined.
And the parish has confirmed its first rabies-infected skunk in 20 years.
It was found in the northern part of the Caddo.
As the parish “... becomes more urbanized, habitats for wildlife decrease, forcing wildlife into a closer proximity to people and their pets,” says a statement from the parish animal shelter.
If you see any wildlife acting strangely, call Caddo Animal Services at (318) 226-6624.
Authorities also urge people to keep their animals vaccinated because rabies can be fatal once a person or animal become symptomatic.
The incubation period for rabies is typically 2–3 months but may vary from a week to a year, according to the World Health Organization.
Initial symptoms of rabies include a fever with pain and unusual or unexplained tingling, pricking or burning sensation (paraesthesia) at the wound site.
As the virus spreads to the central nervous system, progressive and fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord develops.
There are two forms of rabies:
People with furious rabies exhibit signs of hyperactivity, excitable behavior, hydrophobia (fear of water) and sometimes aerophobia (fear of drafts or of fresh air), WHO reports. Death occurs after a few days due to cardio-respiratory arrest.
Paralytic rabies accounts for about 20% of the total number of human cases. This form runs a less dramatic and usually longer course than the furious form. Muscles gradually become paralyzed, starting at the site of the bite or scratch. A coma slowly develops, and eventually death occurs.
The paralytic form of rabies often is misdiagnosed, contributing to the under-reporting of the disease.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.