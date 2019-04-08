National Work Zone Awareness Week begins April 8

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Monday April 8 begins national work zone awareness week — and the Louisiana Department of Transportation is working to make sure drivers stay safe.
“Things can change within a split second within a work zone,” said LaDOTD Spokeswoman Erin Buchanan. “It’s a unique type of environment and it becomes dangerous very quickly if people aren’t paying attention.”
In 2018, 11 drivers were killed in Louisiana traveling through work zones. In Texas those numbers are much higher.
The Texas Department of Transportation reveals last year over 160 people were killed with most of them being either drivers or passengers.
This year’s theme is Drive Like You Work Here and both departments want to make sure workers and drivers are able to get home to their families each day.
“Put yourself in the position of construction worker and imagine what it would be like for you to be working in that environment," Buchanan said.
Both Louisiana and Texas require drivers to move over or slow down their speeds to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit when they see flashing lights on a department of transportation vehicle, emergency vehicle, tow truck or law enforcement vehicle thanks to the move over/slow down law.
Not following these rules can result in a fine of up to $2,000.
Wednesday, April 10, The Louisiana Department of Transportation will hold a news conference in Baton Rouge on National Work Zone Awareness Week.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.