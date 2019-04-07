Musselman named UA men’s basketball coach

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A former NBA coach with nearly 30 years experience in coaching experience has been named head basketball coach at the University of Arkansas.
According to a post on the university’s website, Eric Musselman, who was the head coach at Nevada for four years, will serve as head coach at the SEC school.
Musselman had a 110-34 record at Nevada, with coaching stops at the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.
According to content partner KARK, a formal announcement is expected Monday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Details on the Arkansas deal have not been released. However, Musselman received $1 million a year working at Nevada.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
