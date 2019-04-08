LSU’s Smith named SEC Player of the Week

LSU baseball shortstop Josh Smith (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | April 8, 2019 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 3:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU shortstop Josh Smith has been named this week's SEC Player of the Week, announced by the league on Monday.

Smith went 6-for-12 (.500) from the plate against Texas A&M, including two home runs, a double and three RBI.

The Catholic High School product also scored four runs helping the Tigers win the weekend series against the Aggies.

Other SEC award winners:

  • Co-Pitchers of the Week: Sam Finnerty (Alabama) and Tony Locey (Georgia)
  • Freshman of the Week: Doug Nikhazy (Ole Miss)

