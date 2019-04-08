Louisiana regular legislative session begins today

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lawmakers will convene Monday at noon inside the state capitol to begin the 2019 regular legislative session.
More than 900 bills have been filed already. Session adjourns on June 6.
For the first time in almost a decade, lawmakers are not debating cuts or trying to navigate severe budget instability, yet new battles are brewing over state surplus money.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his “state of the state” address at 1 p.m. Watch for live coverage on 9News at Noon, 5 and 6. Follow WAFB’s political reporter, Matt Houston, on Twitter for updates.
