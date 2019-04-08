Greenwood water should be back on in about a half hour, official says

GREENWOOD, LA (KSLA) - Water should soon be running from faucets in Greenwood, a town official says.
The Caddo Parish town’s elevated storage tank is being refilled.
“In 25 minutes, we should have good water pressure,” Ken Bardett, the town’s utility superintendent, said, adding that he’s been working on the problem since about midnight Sunday.
As yet, there has been no notice of a boil advisory, which is commonly ordered when a water system loses pressure or service.
The town’s water system serves about 5,116 people through 1,576 service connections, according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.