Grambling State to resume classes Tuesday

GRAMBLING, LA (KSLA) - Classes and other activities at Grambling State will resume Tuesday, university officials say.
But they advise students, staffers and other motorists to allow extra time for parking because crews still are working on flood-impacted areas of the campus.
And then there are the elevators ...
But back open to traffic are RWE Jones Drive between Central and College avenues, Cole Street between RWE Jones Drive and Ballock Street, and College Avenue west of Main Street.
And pre-housing has been extended until the close of business Tuesday.
The flooding Sunday highlights the need for an ongoing effort to update the university’s drainage system, Grambling State President Rick Gallot said in a statement.
“We look forward to furthering the conversation around our ongoing drainage update project and will remain in close contact with the governor, our representatives and the federal partners who are helping drive progress on this work.”
Campus crews have been maintaining the university’s drainage system; and school officials have continued to work with FEMA and other partners on the drainage system update since Grambling State flooded in 2016, officials report.
“Multi-agency workgroups have convened as recently as March 28, 2019, to advance progress on the project which would help mitigate the impact of seasonal events like the most recent severe rainstorm.”
