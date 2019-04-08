Grambling State closed Monday in wake of heavy rains, flooding

GRAMBLING, LA (KSLA) - There will be no classes Monday at Grambling State University in Grambling.
All student activities and campus events have been canceled.
And all administrative offices will be closed.
“Essential personnel are to report and encouraged to use caution when traveling,” says a notice from school officials.
Also:
- 1901 Bistro (formerly Cash Street Grill) will be closed;
- McCall Dining Center will open at 10 a.m. Monday then resume normal service; and,
- Tiger Express will be open for normal service hours.
The shutdown is to allow for campus buildings to be assessed in the wake of severe weather that brought heavy rains and power outages.
Storms on Saturday temporarily knocked out electrical service to the campus and surrounding areas.
Then heavy rains Sunday led to flooding in some areas of the campus.
University officials say anyone with a safety emergency should call (318) 274-2222.
Otherwise, the school will post updates on its Twitter account @Grambling1901.
