Five states represent LSU’s 2020 football recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tigers 2020 football recruiting class is currently ranked No. 2 by Rivals. Five states represent the 2020 crew, including three from California and Louisiana.
Alabama owns the top spot in the Rivals recruiting rankings. The Tide have 14 commits so far, compared to LSU’s 10.
LSU’s class holds ten players so far. One 5-star recruit, eight 4-stars, and one three-star according to Rivals.
Two recruits also hail from Texas, one from Georgia, and one from Maryland.
Five-star recruit
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Four-star recuits
Jaden Navarette, linebacker, California
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
TJ Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recuit
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.