A few warm, dry days ahead

Showers will wind down this evening. Sunshine and warmer weather is back for the next couple of days. A old front on Thursday won't bring much rain, but do expect a cool down later this week. Right now our next best chance of rain and storms returns to start the weekend.
Skies will begin clearing tonight. A few patches of fog can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a quick jump into the low to mid 80s by afternoon. Wednesday looks even warmer with widespread temperatures in the mid 80s.
Our next cold front will move in Thursday. Moisture looks limited until it reaches the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex where a few showers are possible by late afternoon. Temperatures will fall back to near 80. Friday looks dry, but cooler with highs near 70.
A developing storm system tracks into the ArkLaTex on Saturday bringing increasing chances for rain and storms. Right now the threat for severe weather looks low. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Rain will taper off by early Sunday morning with dry weather likely by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.