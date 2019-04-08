BPSB to name new superintendent on Monday

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - This afternoon, the Bossier Parish School Board will name the new man that will serve as superintendent.
Final interviews will start at 4:30 p.m. Interim Superintendent Mitch Downey and Victor Mainero are the two finalists for the position.
- Mitch Downey is the Parish’s Assistant Superintendent of Schools. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from LSU Shreveport. He has a total of 34 years in the classroom and 10 years in administration, the most for any applicant as a teacher. According to his resume, he’s spent his entire career in education in Bossier Parish, teaching at Bossier and Benton High Schools, later becoming the Assistant Principal at Parkway High from 2010-2012 and Principal at Benton High 2012-2016.
- Victor Mainiero is the current executive director of school performance for Caddo Public Schools. He graduated from LSUS with an undergraduate degree and earned a masters degree from Centenary College. In total he has a total of 16 years in administration and nine years in the classroom.
Following interviews, the board will vote on the next superintendent.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.