Anonymous donors give car to 20-year-old raising 5 siblings alone in Florida

Rodriguez has been taking care of her younger siblings, ages 6 through 15 ever since they lost their parents to cancer. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
April 8, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 2:32 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (CNN) - A 20-year-old Florida woman has had to grow up fast.

Samantha Rodriguez is raising her five younger siblings ages 6 through 15, after they lost their parents in recent years.

Now their community is stepping up to help.

After hearing her story, a group of anonymous donors arranged to buy the family a Nissan Versa.

PLEASE SHARE: Our community is amazing! After hearing the Rodriguez kids’ story, a group of anonymous donors did this for Samantha, 20, who is raising her five younger siblings after both of their parents died. #ActsOfKindness

Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Thursday, April 4, 2019

The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave Rodriguez the good news.

Samantha said doing everything on her own is very hard, but the car is a big help.

She also said she is glad to have helpful people in her life.

