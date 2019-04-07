What’s next for LA residents booted from Medicaid

“Yes. Medicaid worked with the five managed care organizations who manage the care of the bulk of Medicaid enrollees. These MCOs shared information with both members and providers through their individual distribution channels, including: web sites, call centers, newsletters, individual letters, etc. Medicaid also included the information to providers and posted information online. And, call centers that service Medicaid enrollees – including the primary Medicaid call center at 1-888-342-6207 and Medicaid’s enrollment broker (Healthy Louisiana) call center, provided details on how to respond to caller inquiries related to closures.”