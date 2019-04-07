Tornado watches issued for multiple counties and parishes

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Tornado watches have been issued to parishes and counties below I-20 until 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6.
Including Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Upshur, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacodoches and Panola.
Those in watch areas should can stay updated on our KSLA First Alert Weather app.
In the event that a watch turns into a warning those in the affected areas are advised to take shelter immediately.
Look for safe areas inside, away from doors and windows at the lowest level possible.
