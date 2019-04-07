State Police: Man arrested after 18-wheeler shot by paintball gun on I-55

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 20-year-old Hammond man was arrested after shooting an 18-wheeler truck with a paintball gun on Interstate-55 in St. John the Baptist Parish Friday morning (April 5), according to Louisiana State Police.
The truck driver told police he was traveling north in the right lane around 11 a.m. Friday when a gray Ford Mustang passed him on the left. As the Mustang drove by, the driver said he saw what looked like the barrel of a gun come out from the passenger’s window, police said.
He then heard gunshots and realized his truck was shot.
State troopers pulled the Mustang over on I-55 near Highway 51 and found a paintball gun inside the car.
The passenger, Nicholas Scott, confessed to firing it at the truck, according to police. Scott was arrested and booked into the St. john Parish jail on one count each of aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
