Man accused of shooting toward 2 people

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier City man is accused of firing a gun several times in the direction of two people with whom he has had an ongoing dispute, authorities said.
The bullets struck the victims’ vehicle and a fence, booking records show.
Police spokeswoman Traci Landry said no one was wounded.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
That’s when officers were called to investigate reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of Boone Street, Landry said.
They found 47-year-old Rosendo Zapata, of the the 1100 block of Boone Street, hiding in the backyard of a residence in the area, she added.
Now he is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, booking records show.
He is charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal property damage, illegal use of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana.
His bonds total $65,001.
