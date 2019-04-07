Man accused of shooting toward 2 people

Police say the three were involved in an ongoing dispute

BOOKED: Rosendo Zapata, 47, of the the 1100 block of Boone Street in Bossier City, one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal property damage, illegal use of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier City man is accused of firing a gun several times in the direction of two people with whom he has had an ongoing dispute, authorities said.

Police investigating reports of gunfire about 9:30 p.m. April 6 in the 1100 block of Boone Street in Bossier City reportedly found 47-year-old Rosendo Zapata, of the 1100 block of Boone Street, hiding in the backyard of a residence in that area. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
The bullets struck the victims’ vehicle and a fence, booking records show.

Police spokeswoman Traci Landry said no one was wounded.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

That’s when officers were called to investigate reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of Boone Street, Landry said.

They found 47-year-old Rosendo Zapata, of the the 1100 block of Boone Street, hiding in the backyard of a residence in the area, she added.

Now he is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, booking records show.

He is charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal property damage, illegal use of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana.

His bonds total $65,001.

