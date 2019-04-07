4 females wounded in shooting at Shreveport mobile home park

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Four females ages 10-19 were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Shreveport mobile home park.
All four were shot below the abdomen; and they have been taken to a hospital for wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened about 1:12 p.m. in the city’s Southern Hills neighborhood.
Someone drove up in Alpha Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of Flournoy Lucas Road and began shooting, Hines said.
Investigators think they know who was in the vehicle, he added.
Police have released no further information about the vehicle, a possible suspect or a motive.
No arrest has been made.
At one point, more than two dozen police units were on the scene on Flournoy Lucas Road between Linwood Avenue and Crooked Creek Drive, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
