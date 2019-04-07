The Annual Defenders of Liberty Mud Run Brings the Community Together

HAUGHTON, LA (KSLA) - Barksdale Military crew members and friends took on the challenge of running through the mud at the 7th annual Defenders of Liberty Mud Run. It featured 19 military style obstacle courses equaling out to 3.9 miles.
Military members from across the country came to compete.
“The highlight of this event today, was just the comradery that we have. We have people from all over the country competing out here for bragging rights for the mudrun”, said Brittany Jefferson, participant from Bremerton, Washington.
This event brought the community together and money raised from the event benefits Barksdale military veterans, airmen and provides funds for recreation programs for Barksdale Airforce Base.
“Just a great way for the community to come to Barksdale air force base, on this rare occasion to come onto a military installation and have a good time and give money” , said Jennifer Cizdziel, Director of outdoor recreation for Barksdale Airforce Base.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.