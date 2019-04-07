American Heart Association celebrates 2019 Shreveport Heart Walk

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - People from across the ArkLaTex made their way to LSU Shreveport to support the American Heart Association.
The organization is one of the leading non-profits for cardiovascular research, heart education and heart disease prevention.
This year’s heart walk raised $55,000 for medical research and prevention. Many local companies were sponsors at the event.
“The money that you have helped to raise will stay right here in our community and fund education and research that will continue to save lives everyday,” Regional Director Jill Lucero says.
The American Heart Association has some alarming facts for heart disease and stroke:
- Number one cause of death for people in the United States
- 116.4 million, or 46% of U.S. adults have hypertension
- On average someone has a stroke every 3.7 minutes
- 389.4 deaths from stroke a day
To lower your chance of heart disease and stroke, the American Heart Association encourages you to exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet and visit your doctor.
To learn more about heart healthy ways please click here.
