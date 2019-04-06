Today is a First Alert Weather Day

The ArkLaTex continues to be under a slight risk of strong to severe storms for Sunday. Main threats with any strong storms tomorrow would be damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out at this time.It looks like we could have dry time during the morning hours on Monday. A light shower or two possible. A complex of rain and storms will start to move into E. Texas between 2-3 p.m. The complex looks to strengthen as it moves across the southern portions of the ArkLaTex and will impact most of NW Louisiana throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight and into Monday morning.