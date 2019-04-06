Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. An enhanced risk of severe storms continues through the central portions of the ArkLaTex from just north of Natchitoches to the I-30 corridor. This does include the Shreveport-Bossier area. All modes of severe weather are possible with multiple rounds of rain and storms.
The biggest threat of these storms would be high, damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Large hail is possible if any storms would become severe as well. Tornado threat is low across the ArkLaTex, but not completely zero. There is enough energy to be able to produce an isolated tornado or two. The strength of each round of storms will really depend on how the previous storms perform. We will be keeping a close eye on all rounds throughout the weekend.
Storms could start to move into the western half of the area as early as 2 p.m. Storms will be moving from the southwest up to the northeast. Strong to severe storms could come into the forecast after 3 p.m. as these storm progress through the area. Rain and storms will be impacting portions of SW Arkansas through 8-9 p.m. tonight.
A few light showers are possible throughout the morning hours, otherwise expect cloudy skies. Temperature wise, we will hang in the low 70s throughout most of the afternoon, before dropping in to the upper 60s by 9 p.m. tonight.
The ArkLaTex continues to be under a slight risk of strong to severe storms for Sunday. Main threats with any strong storms tomorrow would be damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out at this time.It looks like we could have dry time during the morning hours on Monday. A light shower or two possible. A complex of rain and storms will start to move into E. Texas between 2-3 p.m. The complex looks to strengthen as it moves across the southern portions of the ArkLaTex and will impact most of NW Louisiana throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight and into Monday morning.
By the time this weekend is over, areas could pick up 2-4" of rainfall, with isolated places over that.
After Monday, we will have a nice dry stretch in the forecast. Lots of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Mid 70s for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds for Friday with highs only in the low 70s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
