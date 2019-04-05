Several, including 2 from SWGA, indicted in Peach Co. prostitution case

FORT VALLEY, GA (WALB) - An indictment was returned recently charging seven defendants in a prostitution case in Peach County following a nearly year-long investigation into illegal conduct related to Fort Valley State University.
Six of the seven were indicted on one count of solicitation of sodomy and two counts of pandering, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office.
Those indicted were:
- Ernest Harvey, 47, of Kathleen
- Kenneth Howard, 57, of Riceboro
- Ryan Jenkins, 32, of Albany
- Charles Jones, 58, of Fort Valley
- Devontae Little, 26, of Warner Robins
- Arthur James Nance Jr., 46, of Cordele
Alecia Jeanetta Johnson, 49, of Fort Valley was charged with six counts of prostitution, three counts of pimping and two counts of solicitation of sodomy on “allegations she performed sex acts in exchange for money and arranged to provide another prostitute for the men,” according to Macon district attorney’s office.
Johnson was the former executive assistant to the president of Fort Valley State University.
