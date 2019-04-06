FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening

The biggest threat of these storms would be high, damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Large hail is possible if any storms would become severe as well. Tornado threat is low across the ArkLaTex, but not completely zero. There is enough energy to be able to produce an isolated tornado or two. The strength of each round of storms will really depend on how the previous storms perform. We will be keeping a close eye on all rounds throughout the weekend.