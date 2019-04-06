FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. An enhanced risk of severe storms continues through the central portions of the ArkLaTex from just north of Natchitoches to the I-30 corridor. This does include the Shreveport-Bossier area. All modes of severe weather are possible with multiple rounds of rain and storms.
The biggest threat of these storms would be high, damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Large hail is possible if any storms would become severe as well. Tornado threat is low across the ArkLaTex, but not completely zero. There is enough energy to be able to produce an isolated tornado or two. The strength of each round of storms will really depend on how the previous storms perform. We will be keeping a close eye on all rounds throughout the weekend.
FUTURETRACK: High resolution Futuretrack continues to show rounds of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Storms could start to move into the western half of the area as early as 2 p.m. Storms will be moving from the southwest up to the northeast. Strong to severe storms could come into the forecast after 3 p.m. as these storm progress through the area. Rain and storms will be impacting portions of SW Arkansas through 8-9 p.m. tonight. It looks like we may have some dry time overnight tonight and into Sunday morning.
A few light showers are possible throughout the morning hours, otherwise expect cloudy skies. Temperature wise, we will hang in the low 70s throughout most of the afternoon, before dropping in to the upper 60s by 9 p.m. tonight.
The ArkLaTex continues to be under a slight risk of strong to severe storms for Sunday. Main threats with any strong storms tomorrow would be damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out at this time.
FUTURETRACK: It looks like we could have dry time during the morning hours on Monday. A light shower or two possible. A complex of rain and storms will start to move into E. Texas between 2-3 p.m. The complex looks to strengthen as it moves across the southern portions of the ArkLaTex and will impact most of NW Louisiana throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight and into Monday morning.
The Weather Prediction Center has the southeastern half of the ArkLaTex under a slight risk for excessive rainfall. This means areas widespread could see 2-4″ of rainfall, with isolated places upwards of 5″. This could cause flooding concerns in low-lying areas, but should not have long term impacts with a dry stretch of weather in the forecast next week. We will continue to monitor the flash-flood and flood threat through tomorrow.
This is a very complex system with multiple rounds of rain and storms expected in the forecast. Every round of storms could impact the next on strength and how intense storms could be. Make sure you have a plan ready to go before storms would move into your area and know your Safe Areas. Download the First Alert Weather App for the latest information and to have weather alerts sent straight to your phone.
