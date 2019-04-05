SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a job, here’s a list of who’s hiring across the ArkLaTex as of Friday, April 5:
- TSE International - Hiring Saw Operators, Heavy Equipment Assemblers (with hydraulic experience), CNC Machinists and Manual Machinists in Shreveport. For more information call (318) 929-528. Apply here.
- Hospital Parking Management - Hiring valet parking drivers at Christus Health Hospital on E. Bert Kouns in Shreveport. Email kturner@717parking.com or call (318) 681-5518 if you’re interested in applying.
- Total Health Clinic in Bossier City - Hiring Patient Techs, Front Desk Assistants and brand representatives. No medical experience required. Must be drug free, dependable and willing to learn. Apply here.
- The City of Texarkana, Texas - Animal Control Warden, Cultural Foods Program Coordinator, Data Entry Clerk, Firefighter, Laborer (Parks & Recreation), Laborer (Street Department), Police Officer, Public Safety 911 Call Taker and Public Safety Dispatcher. Click here to apply.
- Home Instead Senior Care - Hiring caregivers in East Texas. 705 S. Vine Avenue Tyler, TX. Apply here.
- Meadow Lark Companies - Looking for quality and qualified truck drivers who would love to become owner operators. If you’re interested in becoming a truck driver for this company, contact Scott Galloway at (318) 775-3132 or apply here.
- Oaklawn Racing & Gaming - Dealers ONLY job fair. All experienced craps & blackjack dealers are welcome! Wednesday, April 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn located at 2015 Old Minden Road, Bossier City.
- JCPenney - Operations Associates at Pierre Bossier Mall
- KellyConnect - Tech Support Advisers for Its Virtual Call Center. Tier 1 Advisors: $13.00-$15.00/hour
- Online Education Platform Springboard - Hiring part-time Career Coaches. This is a remote position.
- Best Buy - Customer Service and Inventory positions available. Apply in person 2641 Beene Blvd in Bossier City
- Family Dollar - Looking for an Assistant Store Manager and a Customer Service Representative at the Family Dollar located at 4100 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City. Apply in person.
- Fairfield Property Management - Assistant Property Managers
- Horseshoe Casino - Cage Cashiers
- Pelican Gaming - Casino Cashiers, Janitorial Positions, Cooks
- Domino’s - Delivery Drivers - 4112 Airline Drive, Bossier City
- Cantina Laredo - Servers, Busser’s and Hostess. Apply in person at 6535 Youree Drive, Shreveport
- Cactus Wellhead - Valve Specialists
- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office - Security, Jailers, Administration, RNs, LPNs and cooks. Call CPSO Personnel at (318) 681-0812 for more information.
- Hampton by Hilton - Housekeeping/Laundry Positions. Apply in person 1005 Gould Drive next to Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City.
