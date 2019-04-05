Who’s hiring across the ArkLaTex?

Who’s hiring across the ArkLaTex?
KSLA News 12 Job Alerts
By Jennifer Duckworth | April 5, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 10:06 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a job, here’s a list of who’s hiring across the ArkLaTex as of Friday, April 5:

  • TSE International - Hiring Saw Operators, Heavy Equipment Assemblers (with hydraulic experience), CNC Machinists and Manual Machinists in Shreveport. For more information call (318) 929-528. Apply here.
  • Hospital Parking Management - Hiring valet parking drivers at Christus Health Hospital on E. Bert Kouns in Shreveport. Email kturner@717parking.com or call (318) 681-5518 if you’re interested in applying.
  • Total Health Clinic in Bossier City - Hiring Patient Techs, Front Desk Assistants and brand representatives. No medical experience required. Must be drug free, dependable and willing to learn. Apply here.
  • The City of Texarkana, Texas - Animal Control Warden, Cultural Foods Program Coordinator, Data Entry Clerk, Firefighter, Laborer (Parks & Recreation), Laborer (Street Department), Police Officer, Public Safety 911 Call Taker and Public Safety Dispatcher. Click here to apply.
  • Home Instead Senior Care - Hiring caregivers in East Texas. 705 S. Vine Avenue Tyler, TX. Apply here.
  • Meadow Lark Companies - Looking for quality and qualified truck drivers who would love to become owner operators. If you’re interested in becoming a truck driver for this company, contact Scott Galloway at (318) 775-3132 or apply here.
  • Oaklawn Racing & Gaming - Dealers ONLY job fair. All experienced craps & blackjack dealers are welcome! Wednesday, April 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn located at 2015 Old Minden Road, Bossier City.
  • JCPenney - Operations Associates at Pierre Bossier Mall
  • KellyConnect - Tech Support Advisers for Its Virtual Call Center. Tier 1 Advisors: $13.00-$15.00/hour
  • Online Education Platform Springboard - Hiring part-time Career Coaches. This is a remote position.
  • Best Buy - Customer Service and Inventory positions available. Apply in person 2641 Beene Blvd in Bossier City
  • Family Dollar - Looking for an Assistant Store Manager and a Customer Service Representative at the Family Dollar located at 4100 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City. Apply in person.
  • Fairfield Property Management - Assistant Property Managers
  • Horseshoe Casino - Cage Cashiers
  • Pelican Gaming - Casino Cashiers, Janitorial Positions, Cooks
  • Domino’s - Delivery Drivers - 4112 Airline Drive, Bossier City
  • Cantina Laredo - Servers, Busser’s and Hostess. Apply in person at 6535 Youree Drive, Shreveport
  • Cactus Wellhead - Valve Specialists
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office - Security, Jailers, Administration, RNs, LPNs and cooks. Call CPSO Personnel at (318) 681-0812 for more information.
  • Hampton by Hilton - Housekeeping/Laundry Positions. Apply in person 1005 Gould Drive next to Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City.

Be sure to watch KSLA News 12 at 5 p.m. Monday - Friday for new job alerts.

If you know of any job opportunities or leads in the Ark-La-Tex that you want to share with KSLA, please email them to jduckworth@ksla.com.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.