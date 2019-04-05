Threatened bus driver strike could impact Natchitoches families

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - A dispute between bus drivers and ECCO Ride Transportation, the company providing bus services for Natchitoches Parish schools, is causing confusion for parents Friday afternoon.
Some drivers for the company are reportedly refusing to drive Friday afternoon, which may cause a shortage of drivers needed to complete routes on time.
Superintendent Dale Skinner tells KSLA News 12 that the district has been in contact with company officials throughout the day and will make sure every child gets home safely.
“I attended a meeting this morning with ECCO personnel and bus drivers, hopefully drivers will pick up their students this afternoon,” said Skinner in a Facebook post. “I hope everyone will put our students first as we work to solve the concerns.”
Skinner said the company has assured him that all students will get home, but some routes may be late if there is a driver shortage. Students will be supervised until the receive transportation, according to Skinner.
KSLA News 12 has reached out to ECCO Ride Transportation to confirm the staffing dispute, but our call has not been returned at this time.
