Test prep company recognizes Starfish Society at Marshall High School Friday

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - A few weeks ago KSLA introduced viewers to the Starfish Society. The Starfish Society is a group of Marshall High School students that decided to give back to their community by tutoring.
They were able to raise nearly $10,000 to fund a Saturday school program at William B. Travis Elementary. The Starfish Society also volunteers their helps tutoring students at the elementary school every Saturday as well.
CEO David Cumberbatch of ECS Learning Systems saw our story and wanted to do something great for these students.
“We were so impressed with the Starfish Society and their dedication to helping their fellow students do well on the upcoming STAAR exams. Like this group, we strongly believe in education because of the many opportunities it provides. ECS Learning Systems is driven by a core belief that ALL children can be successful if they are given access to a high-quality personalized education. I remain passionate about the potential for quality curriculum and adaptive technology to transform global education.”
The company, based in San Antonio, creates test prep materials for Texas students taking the STAAR Tests. STAAR stands for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, and is used to assess students’ knowledge in typically reading, math and literacy.
Senior Vice President of Marketing, Sharon Cumberbatch presented presented the Starfish Society with certificates and a plaque recognizing all of the work that they have done Friday April 5th.
“To see that they have taken their own time, gone out to invest in their community to help students study for the STAAR so that they can do well, that’s something that was just beautiful to us,” she said. “So it was great being here seeing them excited, and being honored in this way and hopefully they feel the love that we feel for them.”
The company also sent William B. Travis Elementary $20,000 worth of testing equipment for students in the Saturday school program.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson says the elementary school was in trouble with the Texas Education Agency for low test scores and performance for the last five years. Gibson says the state could have closed the school down if these things didn’t improve.
When the Starfish Society was looking for schools to introduce their Saturday school program into, he knew William B. Travis Elementary would be the perfect school, and since the program has been in place the school has seen drastic improvements.
“These elementary school students are going to look at them and say I want to be like them,” said Gibson. “One day as this continues through the years and for decades they’re going to say the Starfish Society made a difference in my life and I want to give back too when I get the opportunity to in high school.”
Gibson attended the ceremony and says he’s proud of all the work these students have done for their community.
“A lot of times they’ve come home from track meets, from softball games, baseball games, choir, I mean all of the other events that they do and they are giving back to students and that’s just so exciting to me," he said. "I’m so proud of them.”
Cumberbatch also presented the Starfish Society with a free six month membership to Prepworks--- a program that helps students prepare for the PSAT’s, SAT’s and ACT’s.
Cumberbatch will visit William B. Travis Elementary School Saturday April 6th to meet all the students in the Saturday school program.
