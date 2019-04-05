IN STUDIO: Nat’l Boys & Girls Club Week April 8 - April 12

(KSLA) - The National Boys & Girls Club Week is coming up soon and will allow the public to get to know what they’re doing in the community.
The event will begin on Monday, April 8 and last until Friday, April 12.
“This is a time for the community to come out and see the impact that we have on the youth in Shreveport,” said Executive Director Paige Smith.
