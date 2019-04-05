Service to country & community: Barksdale airman goes above and beyond

Barksdale AFB, LA (KSLA) - The saying goes, it is better to give than to receive. For one Barksdale Airman that phrase never rang more true.
"Long-term bases like this (Barksdale) don't survive if we're not good neighbors, and we're not good partners, so we really do appreciate the support we have out there," explained Air Force Major Carl Chen.
For Major Chen, moving with the Air Force is a new opportunity to give back to his country.
"It's really easy to kind of get in a bubble and never leave, but getting out there helps me to understand the part of America that I'm privileged to live in at that point," he said," but also when we get out there, we get to be ambassadors in the community and we get to do good work with them."
Barksdale is Chen's eighth base, and since day one he's hit the ground running.
"I'm the council committee chairman for Norwela Councils National Eagle Scout Association (NESA)."
Helping to oversee more than three-thousand youth, their parent's and others in the ArkLaTex scouting community. He also volunteers his time with the American Legion, VFW and Northwest Louisiana Food Bank.
Chen's selfless acts of giving back earned him the title of 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center's Volunteer of the Year.
"I want to take the opportunity to highlight our community partners here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area," he said, "Without the opportunities that they provide there's no ability for that award."
Always striving to help his fellow man.
“Working with those communities partners has made my time here even though it’s been very short, very memorable and very rewarding.”
