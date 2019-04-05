Police seek ID of person who robbed gas station

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police are asking for your help identifying the person they think robbed a west Shreveport business.
The holdup happened just after 4:20 a.m. Wednesday at a Chevron gas station in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Officers were told that a male armed with a semi-automatic pistol made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
He was wearing a black mask, a black shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.
Now investigators are sharing surveillance camera images they say were taken during the robbery.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the holdup to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for a crime.
